Carmelo Anthony Expresses Desire To Finish NBA Career With Trail Blazers

The Houston Rockets face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). During the practice sessions before the Rockets vs Trail Blazers game, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he wants to retire while playing for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony started playing with the team in November 2019.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony pens down emotional tribute following Kobe Bryant's death

NBA 2019-20: Carmelo Anthony wants to retire while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo wants to retire a Trail Blazer. pic.twitter.com/ffjuYuWQQK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 30, 2020

During the interview, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he feels happy with the Trail Blazers and he likes the group. When he joined the team, it had felt like a homecoming party for him. Anthony also gets along with the coaches and is always discussing what he could do to help out young players and the team in general. Anthony further added that he would love to continue playing for the Trail Blazers and feels like he could end his career with them. He even said that it could have happened before he joined the team, but it did not.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony drops career-high 62 points to set NYC on fire 6 years ago; watch video

Carmelo Anthony retirement: Melo almost retired before joining Portland

Before signing with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony was out of the NBA for around a year. He played 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then waived him in February last year, after which he did not sign with anyone. After signing with the Trail Blazers, Anthony mentioned that he had contemplated retirement after not playing for so long.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony retirement: Melo reveals he almost retired before signing with Trail Blazers

NBA 2019-20: Rockets vs Trail Blazers highlights

The two teams met again on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Damian Lillard scored his first career triple-double with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 points. Russell Westbrook scored 31 points for the Rockets. The Trail Blazers won the Rockets vs Trail Blazers game with a 125-112 margin. Carmelo Anthony finished the game with 6 points.

Also read | La La Anthony asked to 'calm down' by Carmelo Anthony after donning bikini in latest photo