Carmelo Anthony Drops Career-high 62 Points To Set NYC On Fire 6 Years Ago; Watch Video

Carmelo Anthony is currently playing his 18th season of the NBA. After being without a team for almost a year, Anthony joined the Portland Trail Blazers last year. After his debut with the Denver Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony played seven seasons with the New York Knicks.

NBA Throwback: Carmelo Anthony scores career-high 62 points to set the Knicks on fire 6 years ago

On January 24, 2014, Carmelo Anthony singlehandedly led the New York Knicks to a 125-96 blowout victory against the Charlotte Bobcats. According to Carmelo Anthony stats on ESPN, he shot 67% from the field while making 100% of his free throws. It is Anthony's career-high along with the Knicks franchise record. Anthony scored 37 points in the first half and 25 in the second. Al Jefferson was the Bobcats top-scorer with 25 points.

Six years ago today: Melo goes off for 62 PTS at MSG 💥



His career high and the Knicks' franchise record



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ngljDZN3FK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020

Six years ago today, @carmeloanthony ELECTRIFIED MSG with a career-high 62-point performance⚡️



Still a @nyknicks franchise record. pic.twitter.com/FTQ7GHngtW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Carmelo Anthony stats

26K for Melo 🔥



Carmelo Anthony became only the 18th player in NBA history to reach 26,000 career points pic.twitter.com/brkyrLlnHC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2020

As per Carmelo Anthony ESPN stats, he is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the ground. Anthony also scored his season-high 28 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 7 (January 8 IST). Recently, Carmelo Anthony became the 18th player in NBA history to reach 26,000 points. He was traded by the Houston Rockets last NBA season and was later waived by the Chicago Bulls. He was without an NBA team for about a year and even contemplated retirement before signing with the Trail Blazers.

