Carmelo Anthony Indifferent On Toyota Center Return As Trail Blazers Trump Rockets

Carmelo Anthony returned to the Toyota Center on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) for the first time since his ill-fated stint with the Houston Rockets. The Portland Trail Blazers registered a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets despite Russell Westbrook's best efforts. However, Carmelo Anthony had little to no feelings regarding his return to the Toyota Center this week.

Also Read | LeBron James Overtakes Michael Jordan To Rank 4th On NBA All-Time FG List

Carmelo Anthony: No hard feelings with Rockets https://t.co/Wgvj5ADWpf — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) January 15, 2020

Carmelo Anthony refutes claims of 'emotional comeback' to Toyota Center

Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers entered into the game against the Rockets on the back of a 115-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Speaking after the win against the Hornets, Carmelo Anthony laid out his feelings about his much-billed return to the Toyota Center for the first time since his exit from the Rockets. The 10-time NBA All-Star said that he does not have any feelings about going back to Houston. He then went on to say that he wasn't with the Houston Rockets long enough to build the type of relationship that would evoke any emotions on a trip to the Toyota Center.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Met At Drake's LA House To Discuss Clippers Plans: Report

Carmelo Anthony had a short stint with the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season. In his ten games with the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. While the Houston Rockets were eager to get the 2013 NBA scoring champion off their roster, the Portland Trail Blazers were in dire need of an out-and-out scorer on their roster. It seems, ultimately, that at the age of 35, Carmelo Anthony has found his fit.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Reveals What Makes Warriors Star Stephen Curry ‘Unstoppable' In NBA

Trail Blazers vs Rockets highlights

The Houston Rockets continued their streak of blowing hot-and-cold in the NBA this season. While the defeat to the Trail Blazers wasn't their worst defeat this season (read: Rockets 104-116 Warriors), the 107-117 loss to the Trail Blazers showcased the Rockets' overdependence on James Harden. Harden, however, failed to show up on the night as the seven-time NBA All-Star could only manage a season-low 13 points. Carmelo Anthony, on the other hand, enjoyed a fitful return to the Toyota Center with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double show.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Drummond Could Replace Kevin Love At Cavaliers