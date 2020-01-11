Carmelo Anthony Gifts A Single Mother A New Car, Helps Her Attend Her Daughter's Game

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony helped Shalita Addison (a single mother from Maryland, Baltimore) who was having difficulty getting to work and would end up missing her daughter's basketball games. Anthony helped gift a new car to Addison, who was moved to tears. In the video, Addison continues to cry as she gets into the car, which is decorated with a giant red bow and has a 'Gettacar' t-shirt kept on the hood.

Her reaction is priceless ☺️

Carmelo Anthony teamed up with Gettacar to gift Shalita a 2017 Mazda CX3. Gettacar is an online car delivery service which delivers to Baltimore. Shalita previously drove a 1997 Honda Accord, which made it difficult for her to commute to work, deliver pizzas, attend doctors appointments and support her daughter at basketball games. Shalita's daughter Taylor plays basketball at Mount St. Mary’s College. According to Shalita, Carmelo Anthony is one of the players who inspired her daughter to play basketball.

The car was a surprise for Shalita, while her daughter was aware of it the whole time. In an interview with a news channel, Shalita said that she is grateful for the car as she is a single mother and the gift helps her a lot. Shalita also said that events like these help people pursue their dreams and everything turns out alright even if it does not seem to.

Carmelo Anthony's NBA 2019-20 season

Carmelo Anthony is currently playing with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was traded by the Houston Rockets last NBA season and was later waived by the Chicago Bulls. He was without an NBA team for about a year and even contemplated retirement before signing with the Trail Blazers. Currently, Carmelo Anthony is averaging at 16.1 points for the Trail Blazers. He scored season-high 28 points against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST).

