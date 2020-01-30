Carmelo Anthony Pens Down Emotional Tribute Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has not only shocked the world and his fans but also players in the NBA. LeBron James and Lakers fans were left in tears after the news of Bryant's sudden death emerged. The Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony also came forward to pay his tribute to the legendary shooter.

Kobe Bryant death: Carmelo Anthony tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony never got a chance to play in the same NBA team. But the only time they played alongside each other was for the national USA team. In his tribute to Bryant, Anthony penned down his emotions of losing a close friend.

Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony career

While Bryant spent his entire 20-year playing career as a member of the Lakers, Carmelo Anthony had lengthy stints with both the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

Kobe Bryant death: Luka Doncic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna and everyone who died during the crash by writing their names on the Kobe 5s he was wearing. Luka Doncic and his teammates wore Kobe Bryant's shoe for the Mavericks vs Thunder game. Doncic also changed his Twitter profile photo, keeping Kobe and Gianna's instead.

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers legend to be inducted into Basketball Hall Of Fame

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday night (Monday IST) in a helicopter crash, will be inducted to the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, The Athletic reported on Monday. Kobe Bryant was nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame 2020 in December along with Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and others.

Ginna death: Kobe Bryant's daughter honoured by UConn's Women Basketball Team

Gianna Bryant, who played basketball for her high school's women's team, dreamt of getting into the University of Connecticut. UConn has an elite college women’s program which Gianna Bryant was 'hellbent' on joining. Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant had attended various Uconn basketball games. The team also paid both of them a tribute during one of their games. UConn even called Gianna and Bryant their extended family, adding that the former will always be their 'Husky'.