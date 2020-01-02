Carmelo Anthony Gets Statue At Madison Square Garden On Trail Blazers Return; Watch Clip

Carmelo Anthony’s seven-season stay at New York Knicks was a mixed one. Apart from being the face of the NBA franchise, he played well on court averaging over 24 points per game, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 412 games while playing at the Madison Square Garden. He earned an All-Star selection in each season. He also led the team to the playoffs three times, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But during his time at New York Knicks, he failed to make them title contenders.

Carmelo Anthony gets statue at Madison Square Garden

Carmelo Anthony statue popped up outside the Garden before his return to the Mecca 👀



Raise your own Melo statue anywhere for 48 hours: https://t.co/l5zKbUAafk pic.twitter.com/huaATDwZKc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2020

Carmelo Anthony was given a warm welcome by the Madison Square Garden (MSG) crowd during the Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). His statue appeared on January 1, 2020 on the outskirts, perhaps as a tribute to his years of service for the team. The crowd cheered for Anthony whenever he had the ball in his hand. Carmelo Anthony was even applauded during the team's pre-game warm-ups. Anthony returned to MSG for the first time since doing so with Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Carmelo Anthony's season with Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers signed Anthony in a non-guaranteed contract this season. Following his debut, Anthony was also named the Western Conferences' Player of the Week. Currently, Anthony is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Trail Blazers vs Knicks highlights

The New York Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93. For New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson chipped in with 22 points, while Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Reggie Bullock made two 3-pointers during the spurt and scored 11 points on his Knicks debut. For Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard was restricted to 11 points, while Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points, which is his highest since his return to the NBA.

