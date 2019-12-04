Carmelo Anthony Reveals He Almost Retired Before Signing With Trail Blazers

In a recent interview with ESPN, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he had been ready to retire from NBA before Portland Trail Blazers made him a contract offer back in November. Anthony said that he was preparing himself for life that will come after basketball. He was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony didn't get right treatment from NBA, claim Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

NBA 2019-20 news: Carmelo Anthony reveals that he was ready to call it quits before Trail Blazers made him an offer

In the interview, Anthony admitted that he had prepared himself to walk away from the NBA and basketball if a good opportunity did not arise. Though he did not go into the specifics, Anthony said that the Trail Blazers were a team that made him feel welcome and wanted. That was important to him as he was playing layoff for more than a year. Last season, Anthony played only ten games with the Houston Rockets before he was traded to Chicago Bulls, who then waived him by February 1. However, the Trail Blazers signed Anthony in a non-guaranteed contract this season.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week following comeback

Anthony said that he wanted to go into a team which let him play his game, and who really wanted him. If he joined a team where it did not work out, he would end up taking the blame. He admitted that there is no better feeling than to feel wanted by a team. It is what kept Anthony motivated, and was hence the best situation for him.

Also read | ‘Carmelo Anthony's Apology Form’ leaves NBA fans, critics tight-lipped on social media

Even though Anthony said he would play, he admitted that the end was nearing before the Trail Blazers called him to their front office. Even though it would have been hard, Anthony was ready to walk away. Anthony has played basketball over a decade and was aware that he has given a lot to the game. Anthony also said that the time off recharged him mentally and physically. He revealed he felt good and wanted to go against all odds and not retire when everyone expects him to. The 35-year-old also rested his mind and believes that to be most important. He added that people don’t understand the importance of a strong mind. If your mind is right, everything else follows smoothly. Anthony is currently averaging at 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony jerseys sold like hot cakes at Trail Blazers store in Portland