Jimmy Butler Reveals What Makes Warriors Star Stephen Curry ‘unstoppable' In NBA

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is all praise for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Butler has called Curry a once-in-a-generation talent who can shoot the ball from anywhere in the court. The Miami Heat player also named Curry amongst the five toughest players he’s faced alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Hard to argue with Jimmy Butler's 5 toughest players to guard.



Lotta buckets. pic.twitter.com/rq2esVTZr4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 14, 2020

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is all praise for Warriors' Stephen Curry

In a recent article from The Players Tribune’s “Five Toughest” series, Jimmy Butler named his five toughest opponents on the basketball court. Butler had some special praise for Stephen Curry and lauded him for his shooting skills. He said that it was impossible to mark Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ star always had the advantage on you. Curry’s ability to involve his teammates in the build-up while being under pressure is one of the strengths which Jimmy Butler feels makes him stand out from the rest.

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat stats

Jimmy Butler joined the Heat before the start of the 2019-20 season. Miami Heat are having a decent season so far and are third in the Eastern Conference with a 27-12 record. Jimmy Butler is having a good season with Heats this season, featuring 34 times and averaging 20.7 points per game. Butler averages 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season and looks set to continue his splendid season with the Heat.

Stephen Curry injury

Stephen Curry is currently undergoing rehabilitation from a broken hand suffered in their game against Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. He leapt with the ball then came down headfirst landing clumsily on his hands to brace himself from the court. Baynes crashed into Stephen Curry’s left hand, leaving Warriors star grimacing in pain, clutching at his fingers then strode to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter. The Golden State Warriors have struggled in Stephen Curry’s absence and are at the bottom of the Western Conference table with an abysmal 9-32 record.

