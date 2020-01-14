NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Drummond Could Replace Kevin Love At Cavaliers

It seems like Andre Drummond’s stay with the Detroit Pistons is coming to a close. The 2-time NBA All-Star has indicated that he is likely to decline his $28.7 million retainer clause on his contract and is willing to go ahead as a free agent in the upcoming trade window. This has led to many teams being linked with Drummond as the Pistons are trying to negotiate a deal that favours them. The franchise is looking at actively trading the player to not let him leave for free. The Pistons are seeking a promising young player or a first-round pick in return, but giving up an asset for a gamble doesn’t seem likely unless an organisation is desperate or eager to hand Drummond a tempting deal in the open market.

Also Read: Knicks Trade Rumours: Knicks To Get Andre Drummond From Pistons To Bolster Squad

Drummond took his jersey off like a jacket on Saturday vs Bulls. https://t.co/5mSxiUYUu3 — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) January 13, 2020

Also Read: Kyle Lowry Reveals Reason Behind Successful Pairing With DeMar DeRozan At The Raptors

NBA Trade Rumours: Cavaliers keen on signing Andre Drummond

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to jump on the opportunity to sign Andre Drummond. The Cavaliers are ranked 8th this season and could offer a significant salary to Drummond to convince him to make a move to Cleveland. The Cavaliers also have decent trade options available, with a direct trade with Kevin Love possible considering that Andre Drummond has $28.7 million left. However, it is to be seen if the Pistons want the Cavaliers' star, who will turn 34 by the time his contract expires and his recent injury struggles make it unlikely that the Pistons will look to add him to their ranks.

Also Read: Cavaliers Vs Lakers Live Streaming Details, Team News As LeBron James Faces Former Side

NBA Trade rumours: Who can Cavaliers trade for Andre Drummond?

Another trading possibility for the Cavaliers would be Tristan Thompson, who has an expiring contract worth $18.5 million. The Cavaliers could also package Thompson with either of Brandon Knight ($15.6 million), John Henson ($9.7 million), Matthew Dellavedova ($9.6 million) considering all are under expiring contracts. Andre Drummond is arguably the best player on the trade market right now. Drummond is one of the best rebounders around, averaging 15.9 boards a game so far this season. He has also put up 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as well as a career-high 17.4 points.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Revels In Former Employers Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Win In Jeddah