Carmelo Anthony Wins NBA's Western Conference Player Of The Week Following Comeback

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony has been on roll ever since making a comeback in the NBA. No one predicted the impact Melo would make on Portland and his consistent performance so far has finally reaped dividend with him being named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending December 1. This is the 19th time that Anthony has won the player of the week award in his 17-year NBA career.

Leading the @trailblazers to a 3-0 record during Week 6, @carmeloanthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #RipCity



22.3 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 2.7 APG pic.twitter.com/MvsN8nrmVh — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2019

NBA: Carmelo Anthony stats

For the week, Anthony averaged 22.3 points (57.4% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Anthony scored a season-high 25 points at Chicago Bulls on November 25th. He had eight rebounds, two assists and one steal to his names. With his final basket, Anthony also passed Alex English (25,613 career points) to reach 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

On November 27, Anthony recorded 19 points against Oklahoma City Thunder, which included four rebounds and two assists. His shooting percentage (81.8%) from the field in that game marked the highest field goal percentage for a single game.

Anthony scored 23 points against Chicago on November 29 saw him reach his 755th career game of 20-plus points, which moves him to 10th place in NBA history for 20-point games. It is the 19th time in his career that Anthony has received a Conference Player of the Week honour, and the first time he has received the award since March 10, 2014.

Anthony previously didn't play for a year after getting released by the Houston Rockets just 10 games. The Trail Blazers took the 10-time All-Star in their side by signing him to a non-guaranteed deal last month and to see the 35-year-old getting rewarded for his efforts, will only likely to lift his spirits even more and also make a bigger impact with the Trail Blazers this season.