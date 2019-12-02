‘Carmelo Anthony's Apology Form’ Leaves NBA Fans, Critics Tight-lipped On Social Media

Carmelo Anthony has been in great touch for Portland Trail Blazers ever since making a comeback to the court with them this season. It almost took a year for Anthony to find his way back to the floor in NBA, and he has made some statement on his return. The Portland Trail Blazers forward is playing great basketball making fans to take notice of that.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Sold Like Hot Cakes At Trail Blazers Store In Portland

NBA: Carmelo Anthony apology form

Carmelo Anthony Apology Form pic.twitter.com/F5Tywkrset — Derrick Coleman (@44TheLegend) November 30, 2019

Recently a humorous “apology” form has been going viral on the Internet. The form allows anyone to make amends for the mistake of thinking that Melo's career is finished. The form also consists of boxes where the person can check off your reasoning.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Says This NBA Season With Trail Blazers Isn't A 'farewell Tour'

NBA: Carmelo Anthony stats

Melo did not have a great start on his comeback scoring just 15-of-44 from the field through his first three games in Portland, but he has since bounced back in spectacular fashion. Anthony dropped 25 points and shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. He got even better punishing the Chicago Bulls with a double-double on Friday night, scoring 23 points and adding 11 rebounds and four assists.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Gets Emotional With Son Kiyan After Breaking NBA Record With Trail Blazers

Melo’s last game was with the Houston Rockets in November 2018 before being signed by Portland Trail Blazers this season. Portland lost the first three games with him on the floor, but they have bounced back to win the last three as Anthony has certainly picked up the form after the first three games. If Melo continues to perform like he is doing currently, then Trail Blazers have a very good chance to make the playoffs. The apology would certainly become a real deal and not a joke for the former All-Star.

Also Read: LeBron James Urged Lakers To Sign Carmelo Anthony, But Front Office Turned Away: Report