Carmelo Anthony Questioned For Winning Player Of The Week Award, Blasts Critics In Style

Carmelo Anthony finally got a much-awaited second chance with Portland Trail Blazers and the small forward grabbed the chance with both hands. Recently, Anthony was awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week on his comeback. While a lot of people were happy for him, some pundits and fans thought that Anthony didn’t deserve the award as a result of which the veteran has been the subject of criticism.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Never Asked LeBron James For A Spot In Lakers Squad

NBA: Carmelo Anthony adjudged 'Player of the Week'

Leading the @trailblazers to a 3-0 record during Week 6, @carmeloanthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #RipCity



22.3 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 2.7 APG pic.twitter.com/MvsN8nrmVh — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2019

No one predicted the impact 'Melo' would have on the Trail Blazers prior to his comeback. However, his consistent performances so far, have finally reaped dividends for him to be named as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week in the December 1 ending week. This is the 19th time that Anthony has won the award in his 17-year NBA career.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Thanks Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Support, Calls Them 'real Ones'

NBA: Carmelo Anthony on his critics

Despite noises made by critics and fans over Anthony receiving the award, the 35-year-old does not care about their criticism and is just thrilled to be back in the NBA after being out of the league for more than a year. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, he said that he has seen the chatter, but he won’t allow himself to pay attention to that because he has come too far to start listening to that bull****. He also added that he won’t allow that negativity to creep in as he has worked so hard to get to that point mentally and emotionally.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Reveals He Almost Retired Before Signing With Trail Blazers

NBA: Carmelo Anthony stats

Melo is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists with the Trail Blazers. The 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer is shooting 44.8% from the field, 38.7% from the 3-point line and 86.4% from the free-throw line. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Trail Blazers are now 9-13 when it comes to their record this season.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Wins NBA's Western Conference Player Of The Week Following Comeback