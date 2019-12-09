Kevin Durant Left Hanging Hilariously By Spencer Dinwiddie During Nuggets Vs Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets minus Kyrie Irving rallied in the final minutes of the game to beat Denver Nuggets 105-102 to improve their season record to 13-10 (win-loss record). The two teams have met earlier in the season on November 14, when the Nets lost their star point guard Kyrie Irving, who aggravated a shoulder impingement, and blew a 16-point cushion to lose the match. This time Spencer Dinwiddie was the difference maker between the sides as he helped Nets to victory.

NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie snubs Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, who is currently recovering from Achilles injury, was present in the match to watch his teammates playing well. Durant was elated when teammate Dinwiddie gave Nets a late lead against the Nuggets. He tried to high-five the in-form man, but Dinwiddie snubbed him. The point guard finished the game with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie performance this season

In 12 starts, Dinwiddie is averaging 23.4 points and 7.4 assists on 43.6% from the field and 89% from the FT line. He is one of the six players averaging 24+ points & 7+ assists, joining Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James, Bradley Beal and Trae Young.

NBA: Nuggets vs Nets

With Nets down 100-99, Dinwiddie made a layup with 42 seconds left in Q4. The Nets though allowed Nikola Jokic to score, but Dinwiddie scored yet again for his team to take 103-102. With 13.6 seconds left on the clock, Will Barton missed the shot for Nuggets to ensure Nets win. Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Nets, while Garrett Temple added 15 and Joe Harris chipped in 13. For Nuggets Jokic posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Murray added 21 points but couldn't help Nuggets avoid defeat.

