Carmelo Anthony Never Asked LeBron James For A Spot In Lakers Squad

Carmelo Anthony's comeback with Portland Trail Blazers has been the story of the season so far. After being traded by Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls last season, Anthony was waived by the Bulls as he was without a team last season.

Carmelo Anthony gets roster spot with Trail Blazers

In November, Anthony was officially signed by the Trail Blazers a one-year, veteran minimum contract. The contract gave the 34-year-old a chance for redemption and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Anthony turned back the clock as he put in a brilliant performance so far for which he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week Award recently.

Carmelo Anthony retirement

Anthony, in his interview with ESPN, conceded that he was ready to retire if the Trail Blazers hadn’t offered him a roster spot last month: He said, "It was hard but there came a point when he was, like, 'You know what? I've given a lot to this game. I played 15, 16 years in this game. I'm ready to give it up because I just knew that at that point in time from a basketball standpoint, that narrative that it -- it was already out there. So I'd been fightin' an uphill battle anyway if I didn't go to the right situation."

Carmelo Anthony on talks with LeBron James for a roster spot

When Anthony was without a team last season, many thought Melo might end up with a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers team since his best friend LeBron James was on the team. The signing, though never happened.

Anthony said he never called James to get him a roster spot on the Lakers. He said that he would never do that. He would never put him in that situation. He added that he doesn’t know what James is doing on his side, but he would never put James, as a friend, as a brother, in that situation. He also said that James would go to bat for him, but he’s not comfortable putting people in that situation, whether they are his friend or not.

Carmelo Anthony with Trail Blazers

Anthony is currently averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the seven games with Portland. Last week, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He scored a season-high 25 points against the Chicago Bulls on November 25th and helped his side to a 3-0 record in the week.