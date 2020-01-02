The Debate
Carmelo Anthony Gets Standing Ovation From Knicks Fans On MSG Return With Trail Blazers

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Portland Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony was cheered by the New York Knicks crowd at Madison Square Garden during the Trail Blazers vs Knicks game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carmelo Anthony

The Madison Square Garden (MSG) crowd showered Carmelo Anthony with love during his the Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The Knicks crowd was mostly silent during the initial part of the game but rose to a standing ovation when Carmelo Anthony's name was called out. This is the first time Anthony has returned to MSG after being traded by the Houston Rockets a year ago. New York Knicks won the game 117-93. Anthony scored a season-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony was with the Knicks for seven seasons (NBA 2009-10 to 2016-17). 

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers vs Knicks highlights

Also read | Kelenna Azubuike says Carmelo Anthony paid him $3K to wear his No. 7 jersey for Knicks

NBA 2019-20: Carmelo Anthony was showered with love after returning to MSG 

Also read | Knicks reportedly made 'one last ditch effort' to convince Carmelo Anthony to stay in 2017

The crowd cheered for Anthony when he touched the ball. The cheers got louder after he made his first shot. Anthony was applauded during the team's pre-game warm-ups. The Knicks crowd had cheered Carmelo Anthony when returned to MSG for the first time since doing so with Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. However, the crowd booed at Kristaps Porzingis when he returned with the Dallas Mavericks in November 2019.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Warriors Draymond Green rants about Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony being out of the NBA

Last season, Anthony played only 10 games with the Houston Rockets before he was traded to Chicago Bulls, who then waived him by February 1. The Trail Blazers signed Anthony in a non-guaranteed contract this season. Following his debut, Anthony was also named the Western Conferences' Player of the Week. Currently, Anthony is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. 

Also read | Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony wants Nuggets to retire his jersey, says 'this is where it all started'

Published:
COMMENT
