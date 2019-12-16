Knicks Reportedly Made 'one Last Ditch Effort' To Convince Carmelo Anthony To Stay In 2017

Carmelo Anthony will always be remembered for his stellar performances with the New York Knicks in the NBA. The Portland Timbers man played for the Knicks for eight seasons and made 7 All-Star appearances and one scoring title. While the Knicks-Anthony combo worked wonders on the pitch, the star was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier than expected.

NBA: Knicks made last-ditch attempt to keep Carmelo Anthony in 2017

Carmelo Anthony and Knicks parted ways after multiple conflicts with team president Phil Jackson. Anthony demanded a trade with Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the mix. Anthony was subsequently traded to the Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick.

‘High-ranking official’ tried to convince Carmelo Anthony to stay with New York Knicks (Report) https://t.co/aMGSRsYffT pic.twitter.com/evVRIt9fkI — New York Knicks (@Updates_knicks) December 10, 2019

NBA: High-ranking official visited Anthony prior to Oklahoma move

While it’s been ages since Carmelo Anthony moved away from Madison Square Garden, it has been reported that the Knicks made a last-ditch attempt to keep Carmelo Anthony. Obviously, it failed. According to Ian Begley of the SportsNet New York, “A divorce seemed inevitable back in the 2017 offseason, but there was at least one last-ditch effort from the Knicks to keep Anthony at Madison Square Garden. One high-ranking Knicks official visited Anthony in person prior to the trade to Oklahoma City to ask him to reconsider his stance and stay with the Knicks.”

NBA: Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers beat New York Knicks

The news does not come as a shocker considering Carmelo Anthony’s contribution to the Knicks. It's a contribution that is enough to convince Melo that he should have his jersey retired at the New York side.

Anthony subsequently moved to the Houston Rockets and is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers recently played the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony came out on top as Trailblazers won the game 115-87.

