Kelenna Azubuike Says Carmelo Anthony Paid Him $3K To Wear His No. 7 Jersey For Knicks

During his playing days with New York Knicks, Kelenna Azubuike never thought that he would have to give up on his lucky number jersey for less price compared to what he had anticipated after the arrival of Carmelo Anthony. In 2011 the Knicks acquired the All-Star forward from the Denver Nuggets and on his arrival, Anthony requested Azubuike’s No. 7 jersey and got it. Azubuike expected Anthony to pay him handsomely but instead, ended up getting $3,000.

NBA: Kelenna Azubuike gives insight on the money he got in exchange for No 7 jersey

Before becoming a commentator with Golden State Warriors broadcast analyst, Kelenna Azubuike played in the NBA from 2005-2012. He averaged 10.6 points per game over four seasons while playing for Golden State Warriors. However, his tenure in Warriors ended when he was traded to New York Knicks in a sign-and-trade deal for David Lee. While Azubuike was recovering from a knee injury in February 2011, Knicks signed Carmelo Anthony from Denver Nuggets.

While speaking on Warriors Insider Podcast, Kelenna Azubuike said that when he had to give up his No. 7 jersey, the general manager sat down with him and said that Carmelo wanted his number and he was like, if he can get something for it. Kelenna Azubuike explained that he was expecting a hefty exchange for his number. He added that he was thinking that at least he was getting $500,000 but he got a check for $10,000. Carmelo Anthony cashed in a salary of $17,149,243 during his first year in New York while Azubuike notched $3,300,000. Six days after acquiring Carmelo Anthony from Denver, the Knicks waived the then injured Kelenna Azubuike from the team. During the match, Anthony got the last laugh as his Trail Blazers cruised by Golden State 122-112 in Portland.

