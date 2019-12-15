Carmelo Anthony Wants Nuggets To Retire His Jersey, Says 'this Is Where It All Started'

In a recent interview with ESPN, Portland T rail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony revealed that he wants his jersey retired with Denver Nuggets. Anthony spoke about this after the Portland Trail Blazers lost to Denver Nuggets 114-99 at the Pepsi Center. Anthony added that it is just his opinion, and it was where everything has started. However, that might not be the case since Nikola Jocic now wears the No. 15 jersey. Anthony also spoke about his jersey being raised in Madison Square Garden. He thinks that anybody would want that kind of an opportunity. Anthony further added that when the time comes, it will be decided.

Carmelo Anthony on where his jersey should be retired, “this is where it should be retired, to be honest with you. Just my opinion...” pic.twitter.com/isHcxT0Sls — Jena Garcia (@VidaVivaDiva) December 13, 2019

Anthony was a part of the Denver Nuggets for eight seasons since his NBA debut in 2003. It is the longest he has been a part of a team. Anthony also almost led the Nuggets to the NBA Finals in 2008-09. Anthony later went on to play with the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder before joining the Houston Rockets last season. While playing with the Knicks, he averaged at 28.7 points and 6.9 games per game and was in contention for the NBA MVP award. Last season, Anthony played only ten games with the Houston Rockets before he was traded to Chicago Bulls, who then waived him by February 1. The Trail Blazers signed Anthony in a non-guaranteed contract this season. Following his debut, Anthony was also named the Western Conferences' Player of the Week. Currently, Anthony is averaging at 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

