NBA Trade Rumours: Carmelo Anthony Trail Blazers Contract To Be Fully Guaranteed

Carmelo Anthony's recent performances have reportedly convinced the Portland Trail Blazers to offer him a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season. According to reports in the US, the Trail Blazers will amend Carmelo Anthony's contract so that it becomes fully guaranteed.

Carmelo Anthony agrees to deal with Blazers. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/7krZ9bgeyV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: Carmelo Anthony till the end of the campaign

Carmelo Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal worth $2.15 million with the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14. After a poor debut, he picked up form in recent weeks to help the Trail Blazers win four of their last five games. He was also named the Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. It marked the first time he was named a player of the week since the 2014 season, while he was a member of the New York Knicks. The Oregon-based side had until early January to fully guarantee the deal for the season, but reportedly they are set to reward Carmelo Anthony's early by offering him a guaranteed deal.

NBA Trade Rumours: Anthony to inspire Trail Blazers to a playoff?

Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points and registered five rebounds in 36 minutes in Wednesday night's 127-116 win over the Sacramento Kings. He is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Portland Trail Blazers will surely need him to continue playing at his best if they are to challenge for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They currently sit ninth in the Western Conference with nine wins and thirteen losses. Carmelo Anthony will face his old friend LeBron James when the Lakers visit the Moda Center on Friday night.

