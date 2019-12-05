NBA Trade Rumours: LaMarcus Aldridge Becomes Kings' Latest Favourite Target

San Antonio Spurs are struggling in the NBA this season, rooted in the bottom half of the Western Conference. Their dismal 8-14 run means a host of players are linked with a move away from the franchise. Recently, DeMar DeRozan was rumoured to be attracting interest from the Detroit Pistons. Now another Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's name is making the rounds with a rumoured trade exit.

The Spurs haven’t made LaMarcus Aldridge officially available on the trade market. However, considering the Spurs' recent predicament, the seven-time NBA All-Star is rumoured to be moved by the Spurs before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. One team that is emerging as a potential suitor for Aldridge is the Sacramento Kings.

According to latest media reports in the US, if the Spurs fail to turn things around, they will start exploring the possibility of trading Aldridge and the Kings are set to monitor that development closely. If reports are to be believed, the Spurs would be willing to trade more than one player and a future pick in the NBA Draft to acquire the All-Star center. Although ambitious, but this reality cannot be ruled out.

Kings and LaMarcus Aldridge

The Sacramento Kings have had a decent run recently, winning 4 of their last 10 games and currently sit at the 11th spot with an 8-12 record. Acquiring LaMarcus Aldridge is set to improve their playoff chances though. The Kings plan to pair Aldridge with Marvin Bagley III and Rich Holmes in the offence. The one area the Kings could use some help in is at the frontcourt, where Aldridge would be expected to have an immediate impact.

It'll be interesting to see how the move develops in the coming days and if the Spurs will actually be willing to part ways with the 34-year-old. This season, Aldridge has been averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 51.7% shooting and has been an important member for the Spurs squad even if they are faltering as of late. If Aldridge is traded, he is expected to be amongst the biggest trades this season.

