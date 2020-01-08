Carmelo Anthony Drills Late Pull-up Jumper In Trail Blazers' Comeback Win Over Raptors

Carmelo Anthony rose up to the occasion on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) to produce a stellar performance against the Toronto Raptors. In the dying seconds of the game with the Raptors leading at the Scotiabank Arena, Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard combined to post a massive comeback for the Trail Blazers. This is expected to boost Portland tremendously, following a win against the defending champions in their backyard.
With just over two minutes left in Q4, Toronto Raptors were leading Portland Trail Blazers 95-88. Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard rallied the hapless Trail Blazers for an epic comeback against the defending champions. Lillard initiated the move with a three-pointer before Anthony joined in with a three-pointer of his own.
With just seconds left on the clock, Lillard tied the score with another three-point field goal. Just when it looked like the game was heading for overtime, Carmelo Anthony popped up with a moment of brilliance. He received the ball from the CJ McCollum at the edge of the arc before driving through and drilled home a pull-up jumper. Raptors pushed for another offensive play the time ran out. Trail Blazers won the game 101-99.
Carmelo Anthony finished the game with a 28 points, 7 rebounds and an assist. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard chipped in with 20 points and 9 assists. Raptors' Kyle Lowry posted 24 points on the board, albeit in a narrow defeat. With the victory, the Trail Blazers move to 9th in the Western Conference standings with a 16-22 win-loss record.
The media and the ppl on the internet really was trying say this man couldn’t play in the league no more 🤦🏾♂️ @carmeloanthony Actual basketball should be more important than the internet! He never lost it 🤷🏾♂️💯 Apologize now pic.twitter.com/ht8wUF4C0O— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 8, 2020
MELOOOOOOO!!! How was this man out of work for a year!!! Game winner and consistently top on the team in +\-— melo2315 (@melo23152) January 8, 2020
CLUTCH. CARMELO. pic.twitter.com/3MmTXOkk4t— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 8, 2020
It's how you finish.#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DEzPUZWZ4V— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 8, 2020
