Carmelo Anthony Drills Late Pull-up Jumper In Trail Blazers' Comeback Win Over Raptors

Carmelo Anthony rose up to the occasion on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) to produce a stellar performance against the Toronto Raptors. In the dying seconds of the game with the Raptors leading at the Scotiabank Arena, Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard combined to post a massive comeback for the Trail Blazers. This is expected to boost Portland tremendously, following a win against the defending champions in their backyard.

CARMELO ANTHONY.



GAME WINNER! pic.twitter.com/STOu2UXagz — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Gets Statue At Madison Square Garden On Trail Blazers Return; Watch Clip

Watch: Carmelo Anthony's match-winning play against the Toronto Raptors

Trail Blazers vs Raptors highlights: Final minutes of the last quarter

With just over two minutes left in Q4, Toronto Raptors were leading Portland Trail Blazers 95-88. Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard rallied the hapless Trail Blazers for an epic comeback against the defending champions. Lillard initiated the move with a three-pointer before Anthony joined in with a three-pointer of his own.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Gets Standing Ovation From Knicks Fans On MSG Return With Trail Blazers

With just seconds left on the clock, Lillard tied the score with another three-point field goal. Just when it looked like the game was heading for overtime, Carmelo Anthony popped up with a moment of brilliance. He received the ball from the CJ McCollum at the edge of the arc before driving through and drilled home a pull-up jumper. Raptors pushed for another offensive play the time ran out. Trail Blazers won the game 101-99.

Carmelo Anthony finished the game with a 28 points, 7 rebounds and an assist. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard chipped in with 20 points and 9 assists. Raptors' Kyle Lowry posted 24 points on the board, albeit in a narrow defeat. With the victory, the Trail Blazers move to 9th in the Western Conference standings with a 16-22 win-loss record.

Also Read | Kelenna Azubuike Says Carmelo Anthony Paid Him $3K To Wear His No. 7 Jersey For Knicks

Social media reactions to Carmelo Anthony's clutch moment

The media and the ppl on the internet really was trying say this man couldn’t play in the league no more 🤦🏾‍♂️ @carmeloanthony Actual basketball should be more important than the internet! He never lost it 🤷🏾‍♂️💯 Apologize now pic.twitter.com/ht8wUF4C0O — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 8, 2020

MELOOOOOOO!!! How was this man out of work for a year!!! Game winner and consistently top on the team in +\- — melo2315 (@melo23152) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Draymond Green Rants About Carmelo Anthony Being Out Of The NBA