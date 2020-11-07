Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Back On The Trade Market? Top NBA Executive Makes Massive Claim

For the past couple of years, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has found himself at the centre of multiple NBA trade rumours. However, the Cavaliers have been reported to not be interested in trading the 2016 NBA Champion. Yet, there are some recent reports that indicate towards the team being finally ready to trade the 32-year-old NBA star.

Will there be a Kevin Love trade before the 2020-21 season begins?

Last year, the Cavaliers failed to finalize a trade deal for Love. As per previous reports, they are looking for a good deal and will only trade for a combination for picks and players. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, he spoke to an NBA executive some time ago, who told him Love is now back on the trade market. Windhorst said he laughed at that, asking when Love was actually off the market.

While Love has been with the Cavaliers for years, trade rumours about the one-time NBA champion have been around since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Now, as rumours about the Cavaliers wanting to rebuild are being reported, trading Kevin Love could be their next move.

This season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. While the Cavaliers might be looking for younger talent, Love might be the right choice for a younger team looking for a veteran to provide guidance. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets were teams linked with Love's trade. Reports added that the team refuses to trade Love in a "salary-dump" trade, and want to find a good deal for the star.

Kevin Love free agency and contract details

As per Love's current contract, he has three more seasons with the team while receiving an average salary for $30 million per year. In 2014, Love joined the Cavaliers in a Minnesota Timberwolves trade after LeBron James returned to the team in free agency. With James, Love helped lead the Cavaliers to four back-to-back NBA Finals, including the team's first title in 2016.

James and Kyrie Irving departed after a few years and Kevin Love, along with Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, are the only players remaining from the Cavaliers' championship roster. Reports have talked about Love being the important veteran on the team which will help in mentoring youngsters like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Sources have also hinted Love has wanted a trade since December, but his contract and asking price make it difficult to find him a new team.

(Image credits: NBA site)