Ericka Weems, Sister Of Cavaliers Top Executive Brandon Weems, Shot Dead In Akron House

The sister of LeBron James’ close friend Brandon Weems was shot dead in her home in Akron, Ohio on Monday. 37-year-old Ericka Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems and was a much loved member of the Weems family. Expressing his shock at Ericka Weems’ death, NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter as he called for attention towards the unsolved crime.

Also Read: NBA Players Believe Pre-Christmas Start Date Might Be 'inevitable' Now: Report

Ericka Weems shot dead: Sister of Brandon Weems Cavs killed in Ohio

While little information has been made public about the incident, Ericka Weems’ death was ruled as a homicide by the Akron's Summit County Medical Examiner. According to a report in The New York Daily News, the members of the Weems family found the 37-year-old in her bedroom at around 3 PM on Monday, with a gunshot wound to her head. The report disclosed that Ericka Weems Akron homicide case remains under investigation, with the Akron police not having any suspects as of now.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Believes Chris Paul Is A Hall Of Famer Despite Not Winning An NBA Title

Brandon Weems Cavs and other pay respects after Ericka Weems shot dead

Speaking to News 5 Cleveland, Brandon Weems, who was promoted to Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Scouting in 2017, admitted that he is going to miss his sister dearly. Talking about his late sister, Brandon Weems revealed that Ericka Weems had the ‘biggest heart’ and was loved and cared for by everybody. Darrell Weems Sr., while talking about his daughter, called her a spectacular person, as he revealed the multiple social initiatives Ericka Weems was in charge of.

Statement from GM Koby Altman regarding the tragic death of Ericka Weems pic.twitter.com/wJ0rtYZJSw — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 4, 2020

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Miami Heat Ready To Part Ways With Tyler Herro For Giannis

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that Ericka Weems always wanted to help people and used to frequently feed the homeless and take care of children. Mourning Ericka Weems’ death, the Cleveland Cavaliers also released a statement as they paid their respects. In the statement, the Cavaliers wrote on Twitter that they will be with Brandon Weems and his entire family throughout this difficult time, as they pledged to offer their assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka Weems.

Also Read: Warriors Reportedly Deni Avdija's Favoured Team For The Upcoming 2020 NBA Draft

LeBron James’ calls for justice after Brandon Weems sister shot dead

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

Soon after the news of Ericka Weems’ death made headlines, NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter as he called for justice. LeBron James wrote that his brother’s sister was murdered this weekend in her home, as he asked for answers for the Weems family. Appealing to the people of Akron, Ohio, LeBron James asked people to get to work and find out who killed Ericka Weems.

Image Credits: Brandon Weems Instagram