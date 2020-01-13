Cavaliers Vs Lakers Live Streaming Details, Team News As LeBron James Faces Former Side

The Los Angeles Lakers will face Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 13 (January 14 IST). The match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (9:00 AM IST). Lakers come into the match after beating Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous game. Meanwhile, Cavaliers won their last game against Denver Nuggets.

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match preview

Lakers will be facing Cavaliers for the first time this season and will look to continue their winning run. Currently, Lakers are on top of Western Conference standing with 32-7 win/loss record. They are also the team to beat. After the win over OKC, Lakers have stretched their winning streak to eight games. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers have had a disappointing season so far. They are on a two-game winning streak after a 111-103 win over Denver Nuggets.

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live streaming details

Viewers can watch the NBA 2019-20 matches live on Sony Network channels. Sony Network broadcasts the matches live across its various channels. The NBA games are also live-streamed on the app Sony LIV.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland team news

There could be a shuffle in the Lakers team since LeBron James' return to the court against former team isn't guaranteed. He missed the game against the Thunder with flu-like symptoms. Avery Bradley, who played through his flu-like symptoms, is also a doubt for the game. The other name on the injury list is Rajon Rondo. He suffered a strained right ring finger against the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Kevin Porter Jr. for a while. He sprained his left knee on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, Porter will reportedly be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks.