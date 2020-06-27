Celtics Schedule 2020: Revised Schedule, Key Games And NBA Playoffs Chances

The Boston Celtics are among the 22 teams who will travel to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. As per the NBA schedule 2020, the Celtics will have to play eight seeding games before the NBA playoffs begin on August 17. The Celtics schedule 2020 starts on July 31 (August 1 IST), where the Celtics will play top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks for the first game of the NBA return.

As per the detailed NBA schedule 2020, the Celtics schedule 2020 will begin when the team will travel to the Walt Disney World on July 8 for their training camp. The Celtics are currently ranked third on the Eastern Conference ranking with a 43-21 win-loss record. The games will take place in the three arenas available at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex – The Arena, the HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center. As no fans will be attending the game, all games will be shown by NBC Sports Boston. Other networks like ABC, ESPN and TNT will broadcast at least six of the eight games.

For the seeding games, the Celtics will face only three teams with records above .500 – Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum is leading the team in scoring with 23.6 points and 7.1 rebounds average per game. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were averaging 21.2 points and 20.4 points per game respectively before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 11.

DATE TEAM TIME July 31 vs Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 PM EST (August 1, 4:00 AM IST) August 2 vs Portland Trail Blazers 3:30 PM EST (August 3, 1:00 AM IST) August 4 vs Miami Heat 6:30 PM EST (August 4, 4:00 AM IST) August 5 vs Brooklyn Nets 9:00 PM EST (August 6, 6:30 AM IST) August 7 vs Toronto Raptors 9:00 PM EST (August 8, 6:30 AM IST) August 9 vs Orlando Magic 5:00 PM EST (August 10, 2:30 AM IST) August 11 vs Memphis Grizzlies 6:30 PM EST (August 12, 4:00 AM IST) August 13 vs Washington Wizards TBD

NBA releases schedule: Other details of the NBA schedule 2020 and NBA playoff bracket 2020

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. #WholeNewGame https://t.co/REVq8KJti3 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

As per reports, the league will first bring all the teams to Orlando, where they will play eight regular-season games to secure the playoff spots. If necessary, a play-in tournament will be played to decide the eighth team which will qualify for the playoffs from each conference. The play-in tournament will be healed around August 15, two days before the playoffs. The Celtics' opponents in the playoffs would depend on the final results after the seeding games.

Reports also add that teams will arrive at Orlando in shifts. Celtis belong on the second shift along with seven other teams – Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings. Though the NBA have various safety precautions in place, there have concerns raised about the increasing number of cases in Orlando. If a team is eliminated from the playoffs, they will immediately leave the venue.

