NBA Scores: Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Rout Celtics, Fans Hype Up Nets Duo Online

The Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics at the TD park on NBA Christmas Day, as the Nets showcased why they are one of the most exciting sides in the league this season. Nets led by Kyrie Irving and a returning Kevin Durant erased a half-time deficit to romp to a 123-95 win in Boston. The duo combined for a whopping 66 points on the night, as Nets found the basket with relative ease, as Celtics just couldn't cope with the Nets firepower.

Also Read: Detroit Pistons Superfan And Rapper Big Sean Becomes The Team's Director Of Innovation

Celtics vs Nets NBA scores: Kyrie-Durant show at TD Park has fans gunning for Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving returned to Boston a year after his trade and along with Kevin Durant showcased their class as they romped to a 123-95 win. Irving signed with Nets as a free agent adding much firepower to the Brooklyn offence, who welcomed Durant after his year out with injury. Kyrie Irving finished with a game-high 37 points for the Nets, while Durant added a further 29, as the duo combined neatly in the second half as they enhance their reputation as one of the most fearsome duos in the NBA this season.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Heat Star Walks Off Vs Pelicans After Ankle Troubles Continue

Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant tonight:



Kyrie - 37 PTS - 8 AST - 6 REB - 62 FG% - 7/10 3PM



Durant - 29 PTS - 3 AST - 4 REB - 56 FG% - 3/4 3PM



This duo is looking unstoppable. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dr4wElkuSg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2020

The Nets just focused on getting the ball to either Irving or Durant during the second half, and the two seemingly latched onto every opportunity, making the plan count. The duo repeatedly got their preferred shots with a calm precision that Boston simply failed to cope with. As for Kyrie Irving points, the 28-year-old finished with 37 points with eight assists and six rebounds. Durant ended with 29 points, three assists, and four rebounds as Celtics had a night to forget on Friday.

Also Read: Lakers To Extend Contract With German Starting Point Guard Dennis Schroder?

Coming from a Lebron fan: The Brooklyn Nets are forreal & I said they’d make the finals. Ain’t no one beating them in the east. Kd/Kyrie duo has been 🔥. So glad to see Kd back fully healthy. And I’m truly happy for Brooklyn fans. 💯💯💯💯 — Alontrae (@Alontrae3) December 26, 2020

This duo are already in the finals if they stay healthy — 𝗔𝗹𝗶 (@Ali_Szn14) December 26, 2020

Best duo in the nba — Jay⚡️(Follow And Like Limit) (@JayyFB_) December 26, 2020

They’re sooo much better than bron and ad — 𓁹 (@slim_reaper2k) December 26, 2020

The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership was one of the highlights which had the NBA fans excited ahead of the new season. And with Brooklyn Nets romping to back-to-back victories, netizens have jumped on the bandwagon haling the duo. The Kyrie-Durant duo has already drawn comparisons with the Paul George- Kawhi Leonard duo at the Clippers, and LeBron James-Anthony Davis pair at the defending champions Lakers. However, the Nets star are taking things one game at a time, as the Nets look to mount a challenge for the championship. Brooklyn made it to Orlando Bubble last season but crashed out after a first-round defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Feels 'special' Over King James Wanting To Sign Him For Shoe Deal

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)