Luka Doncic Feels 'special' Over King James Wanting To Sign Him For Shoe Deal

At 21, Luka Doncic is seem by some as the next LeBron James. Finishing fourth in this year's NBA MVP voting ballot, Doncic is already known for his impressive stat line, leading the Dallas Mavericks to their first postseason in three seasons. James, who recently won his fourth NBA title, is all praises for Doncic, even choosing him as someone he would sign for a shoe deal. While talking to reports, Doncic spoke about how he feels about James' words.

Also read | LeBron James shares emotional Kobe Bryant tribute after receiving Lakers championship ring

Luka Doncic 'feels special' after LeBron James shoe deal offer

“I felt special. ... It’s something I can’t explain.”@luka7doncic on hearing LeBron James wanted to sign him to a shoe deal 🙏 @brkicks



(via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/FdaGE5hDIy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

While on the Road Tripping podcast, James spoke about Luka Doncic. “I wanted to begin 'Team LeBron' and have Luka as my first signing with Nike,” James said. However, he explained that the guys at Nike were apparently not ready for him, and Doncic ended up signing with Jordan. "I don’t know if Luka knows this".

While he did not know back then, Doncic – who considers James his idol – certainly knows now. This week, Doncic adressed the matter, explaining how he feels. "I felt special,” Doncic said. “Somebody sent it to me. That’s how I got to know it. It’s something special. It’s something I can’t explain".

Also read | Luka Doncic fist bumps himself after he was left hanging, fans share memes on Twitter

Luka Doncic shoe deal

Last December, Doncic signed his deal with the Jordan Brand. Signed for five years, the deal is worth more than New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's five-year, $75 million deal. While the deal has been deemed "lucrative", a specific figure was not made public.

Also read | LeBron James flaunts 4th championship ring at the NBA Ring Ceremony, fans react online

Doncic endorsements

Before his deal with Jordan, the Slovenian was a sneaker free agent. Before the 2019-20 season started, Doncic's deal with Nike had ended, which already had rumours about a Jordan brand deal going around.

LeBron James shoes deal

In 2015, LeBron James signed a life-time deal with Nike. As per reports, the deal will earn the two-time NBA MVP $1 billion by the time he turns 64. The 25-year-old NBA star was 18 when he signed his rookie deal worth $12 million per year.

Also read | NBA fans discuss Luka Doncic's weight gain on Twitter before 2020-21 season begins

James and Doncic face each other for the Christmas game this week, the Lakers winning with a 138-115 score. While Anthony Davis scored 28 points for the Lakers, James posted 22 points, 7 rebounds and 10 asssits. Doncic led his team with 27 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

(Image credits: NBA site)