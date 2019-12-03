Celtics Trade Rumours: Spencer Dinwiddie To Move To Boston From Brooklyn Nets?

According to NBA reports, the Boston Celtics might trade for Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nets, who are currently without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, beat the Celtics on Friday night at the Barclays Center. Dinwiddie led the Nets to victory by scoring 32 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks and 2 assists. He shot 52.6% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc. After his performance, NBA reports suggest that Dinwiddie might be traded to the Celtics before the NBA trade deadline in February 2020.

Also read | Kyrie Irving's negative locker room vibe affected Celtics' performance, claim sources

Celtics Trade Rumours: Boston Celtics might trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Earlier, reports suggested that the Celtics are currently looking for a defensive player as Al Horford's exit left a void in their roster. However, as per current reports, Dinwiddie might be the Celtics' dream target. According to those reports, Dinwiddie could act as Kemba Walker's back up and give the Celtics a stable and reliable scoring option. The reports also say the both Walker and Dinwiddie could play well on the Celtics' backcourt despite playing the same position. Walker and Dinwiddie were also compared to the Portland Trail Blazers' backcourt duo – Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. If both Walker and Dinwiddie come together, they could definitely prove to be an explosive duo for the Celtics.

Also read | Kyrie Irving hits back at Celtics fans with emotional Instagram post about 'life'

Spencer Dinwiddie would fit well with Walker, who has been a good influence on the Celtics. Furthermore, Dinwiddie's NBA timeline also fits with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as he is a 2014 draft pick. The reports also think that Dinwiddie brings more experience than Tatum. If the trade takes place, the Celtics will be one of the more competitive teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference. However, the chances of Dinwiddie being available for trade might only be possible if the Nets do not reach the Eastern Conference playoffs in NBA 2019-20. If that happens, the Celtics will then have to let go of trade assets in order to convince the Nets for a deal. Reports suggest that the Celtics could trade Gordon Hayward and the Memphis Grizzlies' 2020 first-round pick to the Nets and acquire Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan.

Also read | Kyrie Irving abused, booed by Boston Celtics fans during Celtics vs Nets game

Also read | Jayson Tatum doesn't spend any of his Celtics money, Know what he does with his salary