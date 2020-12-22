Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley reportedly pleaded guilty to threats of violence after an incident in September, where he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a family near his home in Plymouth. The 24-year-old had initially faced a drug charge from the incident as well, however, that has been dismissed. It is believed that Beasley’s potential jail time or home confinement will be served following the completion of the 2020/21 NBA season and won’t exceed 120 days.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Drag Larsa Pippen For Giving Advice While Reportedly Cheating With Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley charges: Timberwolves star pleads guilty to threats of violence

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Malik Beasley has pled guilty to a felony count of threats of violence for an incident that took place outside his home, on September 26. Reports claim that a couple and their 13-year-old daughter pulled up in their SUV and stopped along the road outside of Beasley’s home during a parade of homes tour. At the time, Beasley’s house had been roped off.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has entered guilty plea for threats of violence from October charges, and his felony drug charges were dismissed, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

While the family sat in their car, the NBA star approached the vehicle and knocked on the window before demanding them to "get the f*** out of here". It is believed that Beasley pointed the gun at the car until it drove away. The Minnesota police claimed they searched Beasley's home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.

ALSO READ: Malik Beasley KICKS OUT Wife Montana Yao And Kid Following Larsa Pippen Scandal

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has entered guilty plea for threats of violence from October charges, and his felony drug charges were dismissed, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, who has reportedly filed for divorce after Beasley was pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen, was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home.

ALSO READ: Malik Beasley Admits Larsa Pippen Makes Him Happiest Amid Ugly Divorce From Montana Yao

Beasley's drug charges were dismissed but his attorneys have claimed that any potential jail or home confinement for the Timberwolves star will not exceed 120 days and expected to be served at end of the 2020-21 season - which is set to kick off Tuesday onwards. It remains to be seen whether the NBA will hand Beasley any further punishment.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Returns To Miami Home After Being Spotted With Married NBA Star Malik Beasley



Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley news

Earlier this month, pictures of Beasley holding hands with Pippen in Miami surfaced online. The pair were spotted shopping in a mall only days after Beasley signed a $60 million deal with the Timberwolves. Montana Yao, who has a son with Beasley, was said to be “blindsided” by the pictures.

Image Credits - Timberwolves Instagram