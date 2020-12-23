Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen Pose In Front Of Christmas Tree Amid Divorce And Legal Drama

December started with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley being spotted with Larsa Pippen — shopping while holding hands. The NBA shooting guard was apparently cheating on his wife Montana Yao, who was in the dark about his affair. Beasley's relationship with Pippen came under fire on social media with fans even lashing out at Pippen for being a homewrecker.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley pose together for Christmas

Now, hours after the 24-year-old Beasley pleaded guilty for threats of violence, Beasley and Pippen were seen cozying up for Christmas. Both were photographed in front of a massive Christmas tree — apparently in the Mall of America at Bloomington, Minnesota. The couple smiled for the camera, as Beasley poses in a red track suit.

Previously, Beasley was seen commenting on Pippen's Instagram photos, claiming that the The Real Housewives of Miami star made him happiest. Even then, fans seemed on the fence about Beasley's behaviour. They called him out for abandoning his wife and kid, and commenting publicly on Pippen's post while his divorce was underway.

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

This comment came after Yao took to Instagram to speak about her and son Makai's "pretty rough" situation. The 23-year-old model thanked her followers, admitting that she herself is confused by the ongoing events. She revealed that she and her son were asked to leave their family home around , and the matter has not been discussed – publically or privately. Social media users remained furious over Beasley's actions, unable to understand why he would do so to his own child.

Earlier, Pippen was dragged on Instagram after she shared quotes about heartbreak. "God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache. I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain," is the quote (by Sopha Rush) that Pippen shared with her followers. People started trolling her for the quote, some saying that a homewrecker cannot speak up on heartbreak.

However, Pippen continued to post quotes, some about forming a strong connection or bond with someone.

Is Malik Beasley guilty?

On the legal front, Beasley has pleaded guilty over the threats of violence after allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a family in September. He was initially facing drug charges, which were dismissed eventually. As per reports, Beasley's jail time won't coincide with the 2020-21 season, and won't last for over 120 days.

(Image credits: Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen Instagram)