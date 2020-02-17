Kemba Walker Nutmegs LeBron James With Behind-the-back Pass To Embiid In NBA All-Star Game

Team Giannis' Kemba Walker was one of the key performers at the NBA All-Star game 2020. The Boston Celtics star combined well with his fellow teammates Trae Young and Pascal Siakam to put in a good shift at both ends of the game. However, Kemba Walker made pulled-off a neat nutmeg on LeBron James.

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Kemba Walker nutmegs LeBron James

After Trae Young made the headlines for his outrageous half-court buzzer-beater in the first half, Kemba Walker produced a fine skill in Q3 for a silky assist to Joel Embiid. With over six minutes left on the clock, Kemba Walker rushed in from the left side of the court. With LeBron James trying to cut off his passing lanes, Walker cheekily nutmegged James with a behind-the-back pass to find Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian made no mistake to find the net for an easy score.

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron

Team Giannis up, 149-148, with a Kemba Walker FT to come after a Team LeBron timeout.



This fourth quarter has been intense, featured plenty of defense -- including a charge! -- and now guys arguing calls with the refs. Everyone's going hard out there. We're all winners. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 17, 2020

Despite leading for much of the game, Team LeBron eventually came out on top with Lakers star Anthony Davis finding the basket with his free-throw to finish the game. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points for Team LeBron, while LeBron James dropped 23 points and six assists in 19 minutes of play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for his side with 25 points with Kemba Walker and Joel Embiid chipping in with 23 and 22 points respectively.

☘️⭐



Kemba Walker: 29 MIN - 23 PTS - 3 REB - 3 AST - 9/18 FG - 5/11 3PT (L).



Jayson Tatum: 13 MIN - 6 PTS - 1 REB - 3 AST - 3/8 FG - 0/4 3PT (W). pic.twitter.com/0MNNpn3iuB — Celtics Brasil (@Celtics_Brasil) February 17, 2020

Kemba Walker nutmegs LeBron James: Social media reacts

Kemba Walker did. LeBron dirty with this pass pic.twitter.com/UlkFOAYHNU — JzoSports (@JzoSports) February 17, 2020

