Kemba Walker Donates Headphones To Students To Help Them Adjust Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker will be donating headphones to children in the Boston area. Walker will team up with JBL to help the children. He made the announcement about the Kemba Walker donation via his Instagram account on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Kemba Walker decided to team up with JBL to ensure the children adjust to the new way of education during the pandemic. In his caption, the four-time NBA All-Star asked everyone to come together as a community. He added that mentoring children has been important to him, which is why he teamed up with long-time partner JBL to help children focus and adjust to the new educational environment. Kemba Walker closed his message on an optimistic note, stating that everyone can overcome this crisis together.

Walker has always emphasised on mentoring children and their education. During his eight years in Charlotte, Walker often spent time with local students while explaining the importance of mentorship. The Celtics guard even visited his Rice High School, where he frequently visits and meets students. Apart from Walker, Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond also teamed up with JBL to donate headphones to students in Detroit and Cleveland. Ever since the NBA season was suspended March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Giannis Antetokounmpo have donated for coronavirus relief.

