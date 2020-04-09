Chicago Bulls To Finalise Denver Nuggets GM As New VP Of Basketball Operations

Last week, the Chicago Bulls were reportedly looking to hire a new top executive who would hold full authority on basketball decisions. A few days later, they were rumoured to be interested in the current Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), ESPN tweeted about the Bulls finalising a deal to hire Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas.

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to become the franchise’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Karnisovas will be tasked with hiring a new GM and reshaping the front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Who is Arturas Karnisovas? Why are the Chicago Bulls hiring him?

Bulls offered the job to Karnisovas earlier this evening, and negotiated the details through the night, sources said. Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender. https://t.co/HMtQ2OivGQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

As per ESPN, while the Chicago Bulls are hiring Karnisovas, the deal is not yet finalised. Karnisovas will join the team in order to select a new GM for the Bulls. He will also be essential in reshaping the team's front office.

Story filed to ESPN: The Chicago Bulls have started a formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Who is Arturas Karnisovas?

After playing basketball from 1987 to 2002 in various European leagues, Arturas Karnisovas worked with the NBA's basketball operations office. He was the Houston Rockets' international scout for five years before joining the Denver Nuggets as their assistant GM in 2013. He became their GM in 2017 and signed a multi-year contract with them last year.

