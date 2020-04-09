The Debate
Chicago Bulls To Finalise Denver Nuggets GM As New VP Of Basketball Operations

Basketball News

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly finalised a deal to hire Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their new Executive Vice President of basketball operations.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chicago Bulls

Last week, the Chicago Bulls were reportedly looking to hire a new top executive who would hold full authority on basketball decisions. A few days later, they were rumoured to be interested in the current Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), ESPN tweeted about the Bulls finalising a deal to hire Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas.

Also read | NBA trade rumours: D'Angelo Russell on Chicago Bulls' list to bolster roster

Chicago Bulls will hire Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their new executive VP of basketball operations

Also read | Steve Kerr believes Michael Jordan's hiatus helped the Chicago Bulls win more NBA titles

Who is Arturas Karnisovas? Why are the Chicago Bulls hiring him?

As per ESPN, while the Chicago Bulls are hiring Karnisovas, the deal is not yet finalised. Karnisovas will join the team in order to select a new GM for the Bulls. He will also be essential in reshaping the team's front office. 

Also read | Derrick Rose claims load management would have helped him stay with Chicago Bulls

Who is Arturas Karnisovas?

After playing basketball from 1987 to 2002 in various European leagues, Arturas Karnisovas worked with the NBA's basketball operations office. He was the Houston Rockets' international scout for five years before joining the Denver Nuggets as their assistant GM in 2013. He became their GM in 2017 and signed a multi-year contract with them last year.

Also read | Bulls executive VP of basketball operations: Dwyane Wade responds to tweet about new Chicago Bulls executive job in 3 words

First Published:
