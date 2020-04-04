Dwyane Wade Responds To Tweet About New Chicago Bulls Executive Job In 3 Words

Chicago Bulls are currently looking to hire a new executive and former NBA player Dwyane Wade has someone in mind. On Friday (Saturday morning IST), ESPN tweeted about Bulls looking for a new executive. Dwyane Wade retweeted it, saying that he has someone he knows who they could hire.

NBA rumours: Dwyane Wade knows who the Chicago Bulls can hire as the new Chicago Bulls executive

Dwyane Wade to Bulls: Is Dwyane Wade going to be the new Chicago Bulls executive?

For the NBA 2016-17 season, Dwyane Wade joined the Chicago Bulls in a 2-year, $47 million deal during the 2016 summer. As per reports, Dwyane Wade was unhappy with the contract offered to him by Pat Riley and the Miami Heat. While with the Heat, Dwyane Wade averaged 18.3 points per game. Along with Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler, Wade led the team to the 2017 playoffs, though they lost to the Boston Celtics in Round 1. Fans speculated over Wade's response to the Chicago Bulls tweet, wondering if he was hinting at his return to the team. While the NBA season remains suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chicago Bulls are reportedly interviewing Denver Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto Raptors' Bobby Webster for the new CEO role.

Dwyane Wade to Bulls: Chicago Bulls welcome Wade to the team

Dwyane Wade to Bulls: Wade's 2016 message after joining the Bulls

The NBA 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA later stated that the season will be suspended indefinitely, and will try to work on their further plan. Though there have been reports of the league trying for a mid-June return, the NBA is also thinking about cancelling the season.

