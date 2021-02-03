Chris Carlos And Juliana Carlos Net Worth: Atlanta Based Couple Reportedly Worth $80M

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers travelled to Atlanta to play the Hawks. While the defending champions won the encounter, the entire attention was on LeBron James — and his courtside heckler Juliana Carlos. Juliana, along with her husband Chris Carlos, was thrown out of the game after a back-and-forth with James. The interaction went viral, with even James commenting on the situation after the game.

Juliana and Chris Carlos net worth

As per Starsoffline, both Juliana and Chris Carlos are worth $80 million USD. The couple resided in Atlanta and are reported to be millionaires. Both are often seen travelling to exotic locations, posting photos on Instagram. While not much is known about their personal life, 25-year-old Juliana is said to be Chris' third wife.

Who is Juliana Carlos' husband Chris?

As per reports, Chris is a millionaire in his 50s, who runs his family business. He is apparently a partner at Republic National Distributing Company. Reports add that the company is known to be the second-largest distributor of premium wine and other spirits in the USA.

Additionally, Chris Carlos' grandfather apparently started the wine company 'Dixie Wine' in 1935. The family — known for its business background — has also founded the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. They also donate millions to non-profits and charities in the USA.

Reports further state that Chris has worked on the Board of Directors for the March of Dimes, along with other organisations like the Murphy's Hear, Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House. As per The Sun, he also supports local Atlanta-based charities like the Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Zoo. Per Starsoffline, they have donated around $10 million to the ballet.

They also report that before Juliana, Chris was married to Merry Leigh Hodges and model Nicole Carlos respectively. As per a post by Juliana, she met Chris at a date set up by their friends. Chris also has children from his previous marriages, who often feature on his IG account with Juliana.

Did Juliana and Chris Carlos heckle LeBron James?

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Both Juliana and Chris went viral after they were thrown out of the Hawks-Lakers game. While both parties ended up hurling abuses, Juliana even removed her mask, which received a lot of criticism online. Post the game, Juliana ranted about the situation on Instagram, revealing that her husband has some issue with James. As per Juliana, it was James who abused them first, causing her to defend her husband.

Chris Carlos is known to be a Hawks fan and has been attending their games for years. Some old posts discovered by fans capture his dislike towards King James, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers back then. While the businessman is yet to comment on the matter, Juliana issued an apology a day later.

She apologised for taking her mask off and losing her cool, hoping she had handled things better. Fans continued to troll her, wondering what use was her apology now. The Hawks also investigated the whole situation, concluding that Juliana is not yet banned from all NBA games.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Chris and Juliana Carlos net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Image credits: Juliana Carlos Instagram)