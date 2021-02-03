NBA Investigates HEATED Incident Between LeBron James And 'Courtside Karen' Juliana Carlos

The NBA have launched an investigation into the incident involving LeBron James and Juliana Carlos during the game at State Farm Arena on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks was paused midway after LeBron got into a heated war of words with a courtside heckler in the fourth quarter. The security officials stepped in, and four fans, including Carlos, were ejected from the stadium, following which play resumed.

LeBron James investigation: NBA to invest heckling after fan removed mask during conflict

According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks have launched an investigation into the LeBron James heckling incident during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Juliana Carlos, who was one of the four people escorted out of the stadium, alleged that she along with her husband were abused by the Lakers star on the courtside before the confrontation began. LeBron James had said after the game that the couple had gone a little overboard, and it was too close to comfort for him, but their actions did not warrant a sending off from the State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the ten teams allowing a portion of fans inside the arena, and all are required to wear masks during the game. Juliana Carlos can be seen removing hers during her argument with LeBron James, and the 25-year-old apologised for her actions on Instagram. Lakers CEO Steve Koonin revealed that all fans sitting courtside are 30 feet from play and are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test report before being allowed into the stadium.

Koonin revealed that the NBA had launched an investigation into the incident as the protocols in place are by the NBA. The report stated that the league has a code of conduct for every seat in the Arena, and the security people involved were all NBA. Koonin, however, reveals that he doesn't believe that the incident will affect the entry of fans into the arena, as everyone is tested before entering the stadium. James also had said that Juliana Carlos removing her mask would have only endangered people close to her as he and his teammates are at a further distance.

“Courtside Karen” Juliana Carlos apologizes for heckling and berating LeBron James https://t.co/Tz9EwgvT9s pic.twitter.com/bh9FHMQXPO — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) February 2, 2021

The Lakers CEO however, did not reveal the specifics of the NBA's investigation into the matter. Juliana Carlos' husband Chris is a Hawks fan had a longstanding issue with LeBron James. Carlos has time and again mentioned his dislike for the 35-year-old on his Instagram account. Juliana alleged that it was James who began the confrontation by insulting her husband which led her to lose her cool and hurling abuses at the Lakers star.

According to The Athletic, James can be heard saying "Ol' steroid ass". This is the second time LeBron has had a fan encounter this year, with a Cleveland fan holding up offensive t-shirts calling him 'racist' and 'narcissist' was ejected.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Juliana Carlos Instagram)