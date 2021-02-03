LeBron James Heckler Juliana Carlos Removed Mask While Hurling Abuses Towards Lakers Star

This week's Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks game concluded with an unexpected highlight as LeBron James went back and forth with a Hawks fan. James was heckled by Juliana Carlos, who was ejected from the arena after the altercation. While she claimed to have been defending her husband Chris, fans took to calling her out on social media later. Though her language and mannerisms were targetted, fans even noticed another issue with the incident – which was Juliana Carlos removing her mask while still in the arena.

LeBron James heckler Juliana Carlos mask was removed during the altercation

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

When Carlos issued her apology on Instagram, she mentioned her removing the mask, agreeing that it was not the right thing to do. Most fans who commented, focused on that act, agreeing that while heckling happens and people lose their cool, there is no excuse to not follow preventive measures during the COVID-19 crisis. Carlos ended up being labelled as irresponsible by many, who believed her involvement was not even necessary.

Juliana Carlos, aka #CourtsideKaren, issues an apology following being ejected from the Lakers game last night. pic.twitter.com/nvQ4kNtPsq — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 2, 2021

“To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” Juliana Carlos posted on Instagram. She explained that her husband is a big sports fan, and she got defensive while using offensive language to stand up for her husband. She agreed she could have taken the higher road, accepting full responsibility for the problem.

After the game, James spoke about him and Chris Carlos exchanging words before Juliana jumped in. James added that Chris Carlos went a little "out of bounds", following which his wife stoop up, pulled off the mandatory mask and yelled at him to shut up and not speak to her husband like that.

Who is Juliana Carlos husband?

Chris Carlos (who was ejected with his wife) apparently runs his family business – a distributing company – in Atlanta. Some fans also called out Chris on IG, taking to making comment on his account – which has been made private after the incident. The couple have been seen in previous Hawks games before, often posting about in on Instagram.

Chris and Juliana Carlos Instagram

Following Juliana Carlos' video explaining her side after the game, she was heavily trolled on social media. Fans took to commenting under her posts, many even going as far as to call her a 'gold digger'. Some called out her husband, wondering why she needed to defend him in the first place.

LeBron been living rent free in this guys head for YEARS 😭 pic.twitter.com/au5By3JJ7w — Ball Is Life 🏀 (@BaIIersOnly) February 3, 2021

Though Chris Carlos' account is now private, people found some old posts by the Atlanta-based businessman which proved his dislike for James. The posts are dated in 2017 when the four-time NBA champion was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. "Can you tell I don't like this guy," Carlos wrote in one post, while the other spoke about James almost sitting on his phone and wallet.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram, SportsNet Twitter)