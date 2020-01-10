Chris Paul's Insane Nutmeg Against Rockets Prompts Hilarious Tweet From LeBron James

Oklahoma City Thunder beat Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night (Friday IST) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. While former Thunder star Russell Westbrook stole the show with a 34-point display, Thunder star Chris Paul was busy making headlines of his own. The 34-year-old guard left the fans stunned when he nutmegged Isaiah Hartenstein, before going on to hit the basket.

During Q4 of the game, with Thunder leading 99-75 against Rockets, Chris Paul pulled off an insane nutmeg on the onrushing Isaiah Hartenstein. With Isaiah Hartenstein left baffled, Paul finished off the move with an easy layup. Fans kept cheering for the guard but Paul just kept running back to his position to defend against the Rockets. Chris Paul finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Watch: Chris Paul pull-off a nutmeg on Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein

Chris Paul nutmegs Isaiah Hartenstein, with the replays pic.twitter.com/6jtiAUHUAK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 10, 2020

Chris Paul's nutmeg prompted an instant reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James took to Twitter to post a hilarious tweet lauding Paul's move against the Rockets.

LeBron James surely loved Chris Paul's nutmeg

CP stop it!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 10, 2020

Rockets vs Thunder highlights

Chris Paul was traded off by Houston Rockets in the offseason for Russell Westbrook. Although 34, Paul still continues to lead OKC from the front. Thunder are 22-16 in the Western Conference this season and Paul is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Social media reacts to Chris Paul's nutmeg

Play of the Season — Deplorable Linda (@linloy) January 10, 2020

CP3 is veteran of NBA and i respect him how he leads OKC on a winning team. — EP✋🏻🤙🏻 (@EPeirson4) January 10, 2020

don’t trade anyone trade for someone and lets win the finals — Jack❄️ (@JacksUpNext) January 10, 2020

Image Courtesy: LeBron James, OKC Thunder Twitter