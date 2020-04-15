Chris Paul Calls NBA Shutdown Situation 'crazy' As His First Instinct Was To Return Home

The NBA season was suspended on March 11, shortly after the Utah Jazz announced that one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder game was cancelled before it began and the audience were asked to clear the stands. Thunder's Chris Paul was one of the players on the court while the game was cancelled.

NBA shutdown: Chris Paul on the NBA game being cancelled and wanting to return to his family

During a recent interview, Chris Paul described the situation as 'crazy'. He was referring to the OKC game being cancelled and the chaos surrounding the indefinite NBA suspension announcement that followed. Chris Paul revealed that his first thought went to his family and how he wanted to go back to them. Chris Paul was aware that everyone talks about the game and events of the night, but he only wanted to go back to his wife and kids. Paul and his family live in in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Chris Paul recently played the NBA H-O-R-S-E completion, where he lost the first round of the single-elimination tournament to WNBA star Allie Quigley. He revealed that he has recently been helping his kids with their homework and is even including them in his daily workouts. His son Chris was also present during the H-O-R-S-E competition.

Chris Paul revealed that this is also the most he and his family has been together. He added that this is currently the case for most families quarantined together. As per Paul, spending time together helps one learn things and not take them for granted. Chris Paul is also the President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), who are currently dealing with the NBA suspension and trying to resume the season.

As per recent reports, the NBA and NBPA are looking to complete the season by September, but will not make a decision till at least the end of May. While there were reports about the league considering cancellation, the league continues to look for ways to reduce the losses they will face and try to work towards completing the season. The current coronavirus deaths in US is 26,064, with over 610,000 people being contracted with the disease.

