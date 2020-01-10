Chris Paul Wanted Thunder Fans To 'go Nuts' For Russell Westbrook & They Didn't Disappoint

Oklahoma City Thunder scored a huge victory over Houston Rockets on Thursday night (Friday IST). While the game itself was a big clash between the two Western Conference rivals, the pre-game contest was hyped for the return of their former player Russell Westbrook to the city. Westbrook played 11 seasons with OKC before moving to Houston to link-up with James Harden.

Welcome back number zero. pic.twitter.com/mpNJ3Giwz9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Kicks A Fan Out Of Game Vs 76ers For Calling Him A 'joke'

Chris Paul talks Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma

Houston Rockets parted ways with Chris Paul and reported two protected first-round picks to sign Russell Westbrook. The two faced off against each other October when OKC visited Texas. Houston Rockets emerged victorious in that tie winning 116-112, Russell Westbrook starred in that game with a triple-double.

Speaking to TNT ahead of their tie on Thursday, Chris Paul admitted that he hoped the fans at the Chesapeake Energy Arena would cheer for Westbrook. Despite being traded off by the Rockets, Paul remained respectful of his former side. Paul, however, warned the Rockets that once the whistle blows, Thunder would only go for the win.

I hope they cheer loud, but once that ball goes up, it’s game time.” - Chris Paul on Russell Westbrook's return

Also Read | Chris Paul Becomes Second NBA Player To Reach 18,000 Points, 9,000 Assists, 2,000 Steals

Rockets vs Thunder: Russel Westbrook stars, Chris Paul wins

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), Russell Westbrook produced another stellar showing dropping 34 points (game-high) against OKC. However, his former side emerged victorious in the crunch game. Thunder beat Rockets 113-92. Chris Paul produced a decent performance registering 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Chris Paul lauds team efforts post win

Also Read | Luka Doncic 'absolutely Warrants' MVP Consideration, Chris Paul Backs Doncic's MVP Charge

Watch: Rockets vs Thunder highlights

Houston Rockets remain 3rd in the Western Conference after falling to their 11 defeat of the campaign. Meanwhile, Thunder jump to 7th with a 21-16 win-loss record. Rockets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves next while, OKC will host the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul To Stay At OKC Thunder Beyond February Trade Deadline