Reason Behind Chris Paul Fake Laugh At Steve Kerr In 2018 Explained By OKC Star Himself

In 2018, the Chris Paul fake laugh at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gained a lot of attention. Fans took to make Chris Paul memes after the incident. During the recent Chris Paul Instagram Live, the OKC guard finally revealed why he fake laughed at Kerr.

Chris Paul addresses the Steve Kerr moment: “Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? Cause wasn’t sh** funny.” pic.twitter.com/NfHxFWG684 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 7, 2020

During the session on social media, Chris Paul answered various questions asked by the fans. One fan asked Chris Paul to reveal the reason behind the famous Chris Paul fake laugh at Steve Kerr. While fans have always discussed the meme, Paul revealed that Kerr simply wasn't funny.

The incident occured when the Warriors were facing the Houston Rockets on January 20, 2018. Paul, who played for the Rockets from 2017 to 2019, led the team to victory vs the Warriors with his game-high 33 points. Chris Paul was then moved on by the Houston Rockets, with CP3 making his way to Oklahoma City Thunder. Paul was joined by Warriors star Steph Curry, with whom he spoke about the iconic Steph Curry Chris Paul crossover in 2015. Paul has been active on social media since the NBA suspension on March 11, even posting videos while discussing the pandemic.

