Steve Kerr Concerned Stephen Curry Might Have COVID-19 As Warriors Shut Down Organization

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the NBA increased to 7 after Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and three other players tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA was indefinitely suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Woods tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Also read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

Steph Curry coronavirus scare: Warriors shut down as not enough tests are available for the team

Warriors players/coaches still haven't been tested for COVID-19. Bob Myers: "I've been told by our doctors that we shouldn't be testing our asymptomatic people in California...We've been told there's not enough tests to do that." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2020

Warriors shut down as players can't get tested

As there is a large number of sick people, the Warriors shut down, unable to test even if they might be showing symptoms for the virus. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the issue, where he spoke about NBA players having the power to test while sick people are unable to access them. According to other reports, teams like the Thunder got tested from alternative sources in order to avoid using kits issued by the state. The Nets too used their own money to get tested for the virus via a private company.

Also read | Steph Curry G League practice causes Steve Kerr to tease 10-day contract for Warriors star

Steph Curry coronavirus scare: Steve Kerr was worried Warriors star has coronavirus

Steph Curry has missed the Warriors vs 76ers game before the NBA season was suspended. With illness listed as the reason, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed he was scared that Curry had contracted the virus. However, Curry was only diagnosed with seasonal flu. While the Warriors can opt for a second option like the Nets or Thunder, the team along with Steve Kerr are yet to get tested.

Also read | Stephen Curry return: Steve Kerr casts fresh doubts over star's return against Wizards

Steph Curry coronavirus scare: Steve Kerr reacts on Warriors not being tested

Steve Kerr on the Warriors not testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus: "It is frustrating, but it's just the reality. We're in the same boat as everybody. It's very difficult to find a test in California and many places." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 17, 2020

Steph Curry coronavirus scare: Steve Kerr was discussing possible draft options amid coronavirus outbreak

Kerr says he's filling up some of his time now watching draft prospects that the Warriors will focus on whenever the draft actually happens in the future. "It's hard, honestly, just not turning a game on." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 17, 2020

Also read | Steve Kerr reveals questioning D'Angelo Russell's signing with Warriors since the start