CHT Vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Chunghua Telecom will square off against Taiwan Power in the Women's Super Basketball League (WSBL). The game will be played on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Here is the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, CHT vs TP Dream11 team news, CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks, CHT vs TP Dream11 schedule and CHT vs TP Dream11 preview.

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 schedule

Venue: Taiwan Stadium

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Time: 2.30 PM IST

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 preview

Chunghua Telecom are placed third on the Women's Super Basketball League (WSBL) points table. They have bagged five victories and nine defeats so far in the competition. In the previous game against Taiyuan, Chunghua Telecom were defeated 73:56. Taiwan Power occupy the fourth spot on the table with just two victories and 14 defeats in all. They have won just one game in the previous five clashes. They were defeated 98: 36 by league leaders Cathay Life in the previous game.

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 team news (squads)

Chunghua Telecom: Yu-Ting Huang, Huang Hong-Ying, Szu-Chin Pan, Liu Hui-Ju, Wen Qi, Huang Zihan, Liu Jia-Wei, Yang Shin-Hui, Lin Yushu, Xu Qian-Hui, Xie Pei-Jun, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Wen Qi, Huang Zihan, Liu Jia-Wei, Yang Shin-Hui, Lin Yushu, Xu Qian-Hui, Xie Pei-Jun, Huang Hsiang-Ting.

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 team

Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan

Shooting Guard: Liu Hui-Ju, Chun-Huan Li

Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou, Li Yixuan

Power Forward: Xu Qian-Hui, Chen Yijun

Centre: Xie Pei-Jun

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks

Szu-Chin Pan and Xu Qian-Hui are the star players for Chungua Telecom. On the other hand, Su-Yi Rou and Chun-Huan Li are the players to watch out for Taiwan Power.

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction

Chunghua Telecom are the favourites in the game.

Note: The CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CHT vs TP Dream11 team selection and CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.

Image courtesy: WSBL.official Instagram