CJ McCollum Credits Special Wine For Damian Lillard's Impressive NBA Bubble Performances

Though the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs round one this season, Damian Lillard was praised for his performance at the NBA bubble. Lillard and the Trail Blazers were on a three-game winning streak at the NBA bubble, where Lillard scored over 40 in all games. In a recent interview, his teammate CJ McCollum has credited wine for their streak.

CJ McCollum credits wine for Damian Lillard's streak at the NBA bubble

As per McCollum, wine could have played a role in Lillard's exceptional performance at the NBA bubble. While talking to Taylor Rooks of GQ, McCollum explained how Lillard was a fan of McCollum Heritage 91 pinot noir blend, which he drank frequently while they were in Orlando.

"McCollum's backcourt running mate said Heritage 91 was a magic elixir, the good-luck charm behind his historic bubble hot streak," Rooks wrote in her piece. She added that everytime Lillard drank some of the wine, he would go and score 50 points against a team. This is why the McCollum Heritage 91 had become a part of their routine at night.

McCollum recounted Lillard's words, where the guard asked him to bring nothing but the Heritage, which is what he wants to drink.

Damian Lillard NBA bubble stats

While the Trail Blazers only won one game against the Lakers in the playoffs, Lillard was unstoppable in the games preceding the playoffs. He was named the NBA MVP for the seeding games while averaging 37.6 points, 9.6 assists and 1.4 steals in eight games. This included his 61-point game against the Dallas Mavericks. As of now, Lillard is only the sixth player in NBA history to have three 60-plus-point games.

CJ McCollum podcast

"He better work on that jumper... you can't run in the West." @CJMcCollum on Anthony Edwards after he called out Dame's rapping ability. 💀



EPISODE: https://t.co/L8q0OoksRs pic.twitter.com/fttrYoGfUw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2020

McCollum had recently commented on No.1 Draft pick Anthony Edwards, who had spoken about rapping, and being better than Dame DOLLA. "He better work on that jumper... you can't run in the West," McCollum said while on the podcast, apparently in response Edwards' claims about his teammate. Later, McCollum clarified that he was only stating facts.

Y’all gotta chill. . I’m not looking forward to playing nobody lol. I treat every game the same: I actually like his game. But he do need to work on that jumper. He got everything else and you can’t run in the West. Facts only. https://t.co/FWOz0x1vRU — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 25, 2020

(Image credits: CJ McCollum Instagram)