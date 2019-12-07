WWE SmackDown: Jessika Carr's Emotional Gesture On The Latest Episode Will Tear You Up

After debuting as the first full-time female referee on WWE SmackDown, Jessika Carr was seen sharing an emotional moment with her parents after they surprised her backstage. A video posted by WWE on their YouTube page, shows Jessika Carr’s father praising her for the way she handled the match between Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose. Carr’s mother can be seen expressing her emotions to her daughter and can also be heard saying how much proud she is after seeing Jessika Carr refereeing the match.

EXCLUSIVE: After debuting as the first full-time female referee on #SmackDown, @WWELadyRefJess shares a special moment with her parents after they surprised her with a trip to her debut. pic.twitter.com/d1KzyIztoC — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2019

Before making her WWE main roster debut, Jessika Carr was interviewed by a wrestling news portal during which she talked about her WWE career and explained why this is a huge achievement for her. Carr revealed that to be in a position of authority despite being a woman is a really good feeling. She added that to be powerful and having a voice means so much to her and sees it as an opportunity to represent her culture.

“That’s the role model I needed when I was younger. Now, I can deliver that message,” said Jessika Carr.

WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss returns, defeats Mandy Rose

From the start of the match, Mandy Rose punished Alexa Bliss, even went on to rip out The Goddess’ fake eyelashes. But her constant taunting motivated 'The Goddess' Alexa Bliss to fight back. Alexa Bliss kept the pressure on Rose while Nikki Cross delivered Sonya Deville with a crossbody off the steel steps. 'The Goddess' delivered a ‘Twisted Bliss’ and pinned Rose for a win.

EXCLUSIVE: @NikkiCrossWWE is ready to CELEBRATE now that her best friend @AlexaBliss_WWE is BACK and better than ever! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vocwmbGS3c — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2019

