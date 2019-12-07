WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Beats Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt Mocks The Miz's Family

WWE TLC is just a few days away and the brand is starting to build and promote the upcoming PPV. This week’s WWE SmackDown saw the company announce many matches which are scheduled to happen at the event. The night saw a match between Roman Reigns defeating Dolph Ziggler, but he got punished by King Corbin in the end. Fans also saw 'The Fiend' challenging 'The Miz' for a match at TLC and punishing the A-lister in the end.

WWE SmackDown: Major matches and segments from December 6 episode

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend targets The Miz

The Miz kicked off the show and announced that he will find Daniel Bryan so that The Fiend could face him at WWE TLC. Bray Wyatt then appeared on the screen and mocked Miz stating that he wants to see the real face of the former WWE Champion, who has gone weak through the years. The Fiend than said that Daniel Bryan will not appear in the WWE TLC because he ‘destroyed’ him last week and he offered Miz a chance to fight him instead. He then picked up a picture of The Miz’s family and went on to taunt the A-lister more. Later, in the show, The Fiend was seen destroying The Miz with his Sister Abigail.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns defeats Dolph Ziggler, but gets humiliated by King Corbin

Roman Reigns started the match by overpowering Dolph Ziggler from the start until the former Intercontinental Champion sent Reigns flying to the steel steps. Ziggler continued keeping Reigns in pressure and the appearance of King Corbin at the ringside made the situation worse for 'The Big Dog'. However, Roman Reigns recovered from the punishment and delivered a Superman to Corbin and then speared Ziggler for the victory. But his victory was short-lived as the duo started brutalising Roman Reigns and handcuffed 'The Big Dog' to the steel post. King Corbin then went on punish Reigns with a series of blows and later went on to dump dog food on him.

