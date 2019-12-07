WWE TLC: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Set To Defend His WWE Universal Title Against The Miz

After last week’s event, fans believed that 'The Fiend' will most definitely face Daniel Bryan at WWE TLC. But this Friday (Saturday in India), fans saw the WWE Universal Champion target The Miz and brutally attack in the end. Later, WWE announced that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE Universal Title against The Miz at WWE TLC. Though Daniel Bryan was not seen in this week’s blue brand show, fans still believe that the former WWE Champion can make his comeback at the upcoming PPV. Many also believe that Daniel Bryan may make a return in a new avatar after The Fiend destroyed him last week.

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend destroys The Miz

The Miz kicked off the show and announced that he will find Daniel Bryan so that The Fiend could face him at WWE TLC. Bray Wyatt then appeared on the screen and mocked Miz by stating that he wants to see the real face of the former WWE Champion, who has gone weak through the years. The Fiend than said that Daniel Bryan will not appear in WWE TLC because he ‘destroyed’ him last week and he offered Miz a chance to fight him instead.

He then picked up a picture of Miz’s family and went on to taunt the A-lister more. The Miz got scared and called his wife Maryse on the spot. He asked Maryse to lock all the doors and windows of the house and requested her to take a plane straight home. Later on the show, The Miz was seen walking past the red room and when he saw his family picture and tried to pick it up, the Fiend came from behind and destroyed him with Sister Abigail.

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend brutalises Daniel Bryan

Last week, when Daniel Bryan came to ring to confront 'The Fiend', he was seen being dragged down to hell as pieces of Bryan’s hair were all over the place. It looks like the WWE Universal Champion is doing everything he can to dig deeper into the mind of Bryan and last week we saw Bryan pushed to the limits. Whatever happens at WWE TLC, one this is sure that the story between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend is not over yet.

