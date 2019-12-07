The Debate
WWE Tribute To The Troops: WWE Superstars Seen Entertaining US Soldiers

WWE News

WWE recently held their 17th Annual Tribute to the Troops event at the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, NC. Read on to know the full story

WWE tribute to the troops

WWE recently held their 17th Annual Tribute to the Troops event at the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, NC. Many WWE superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Natalya, The New Day, Mark Henry, Braun Strowman and others visited the event to greet and thank the soldiers for their work. Many matches were held at the event, but only a few pictures and videos of the event have gone viral. In one video, Seth Rollins can be seen crushing Eric Rowan by throwing him on a table and then stomping him to secure a win. All the soldiers can be seen cheering the Beastslayer for his win and praising WWE superstars for their gesture.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns beats Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt mocks The Miz's family

Also Read l WWE Rumours: Randy Orton was NOT to be part of Monday Night Raw and here is why

WWE Tribute to the troops: WWE Superstars tweet about the event

Also Read l  WWE: Mike Kanellis says his release wasn't because of the storyline involving wife Maria

Also Read l WWE: Natalya considered for a sequel of an Oscar nominated film opposite Jason Momoa

