WWE Tribute To The Troops: WWE Superstars Seen Entertaining US Soldiers

WWE recently held their 17th Annual Tribute to the Troops event at the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, NC. Many WWE superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Natalya, The New Day, Mark Henry, Braun Strowman and others visited the event to greet and thank the soldiers for their work. Many matches were held at the event, but only a few pictures and videos of the event have gone viral. In one video, Seth Rollins can be seen crushing Eric Rowan by throwing him on a table and then stomping him to secure a win. All the soldiers can be seen cheering the Beastslayer for his win and praising WWE superstars for their gesture.

*SPOILER* Seth at Tribute to the Troops #SethRollins #TributeToTheTroops



🎥: _young_encinas on Instagram pic.twitter.com/XJHlM3NPQ2 — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) December 6, 2019

WWE Tribute to the troops: WWE Superstars tweet about the event

Our Superstars were honored to take part in the 17th annual @WWE Tribute to the #Troops celebration at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B6pJQUkp0p — Tribute to Troops (@TributeToTroops) December 7, 2019

Can’t say it enough, days like #Troops remind us how lucky we are to live in this country, protected and defended by these heroes! Thank you to everyone @camp_lejeune for this morning. pic.twitter.com/uOiuRnvfr8 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 6, 2019

I’m so blown away by what an amazing afternoon we had doing our 17th annual Tribute To The Troops.

This is my favorite show we do all year because it means so much to give back to our armed forces. There’s never ever enough ways we can say THANKYOU!♥️🙏 @WWE pic.twitter.com/IAcK5LQhMM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019

