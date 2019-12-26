Clippers Defeat Lakers 111-106 In Christmas Battle Of LA After Kawhi Leonard's 35 Points

The Los Angeles Clippers once again beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday, December 25 (Thursday, December 26). The game took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers. He scored 11 points during Q4 to overtake the Lakers and bag the win. He capped the Clippers' 7-0 run with a three-pointer, levelling the score at 101 with 5:14 left on the clock. Leonard followed that with 4 free throws. Montrezl Harrell added 18 points from the bench while Paul George added 17 points. The Clippers are now undefeated against the Lakers this season.

Also read | Clippers vs Lakers: Christmas special LA clash as LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard go head-to-head

Kyle Kuzma was the top scorer for the Lakers with 25 points. Anthony Davis added 24 points. LeBron James scored 23 points and 10 assists and 9 rebounds. This was the Lakers' fourth consecutive loss after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on December 19 (December 20 IST). Though the game could have been tied, Patrick Beverley blocked James' three-pointer. George made 2 free throws to seal the Clippers' victory. Lou Williams also made 2 free throws to give the Lakers a 105-103 advantage with over 3 minutes left.

Also read | Miami Heat team of the decade: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh left legacy in East

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Clippers edge past Los Angeles Lakers in a 111-106 victory

Also read | LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s rivalry is reportedly 'pretty real'

NBA 2019-20: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player ratings

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard – 8/10

Patrick Beverley – 5/10

Paul George – 6/10

Landry Shamet – 5/10

Montrezl Harrell – 6/10

Patrick Patterson – 5/10

Maurice Harkless – 3/10

Lou Williams – 6/10

JaMychal Green – 4/10

Ivica Zubac – 7/10

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis – 7/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10

Danny Green – 4/10

Dwight Howard – 5/10

LeBron James – 6.5/10

Avery Bradley – 4/10

Alex Caruso – 5/10

Kyle Kuzma - 8/10

JaVale McGee – 4/10

Rajon Rondo – 5/10

Also read | Kawhi Leonard did not want to add to LeBron James' Lakers legacy, so he joined Clippers