Clippers Vs Lakers: Christmas Special LA Clash As LeBron And Kawhi Go Head-to-head

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns on Thursday, December 26, 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 25 5:00 PM PST). The match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Clippers have won 22 and lost 10 games, while the Lakers have won 24 and lost 6 games. The Clippers defeated the Lakers during the opening game in the NBA 2019-20 season.

Clippers vs Lakers: Who will emerge victorious in the West?

Lakers vs. Clippers will be the most important game of the month for the purple and gold, and a measuring stick for both L.A. teams https://t.co/RIgjdFxfXm pic.twitter.com/xcQJo42JOS — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) December 23, 2019

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Paul George follows with a 24.2 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.5 points per game, while Montrezl Harrell has an average of 19. The Clippers lost their last game to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112, where Williams scored team-high 22 points. The Clippers have an average of 35.6% of three-pointers made per game, with Lou Williams ranking second on the league leaders for three-pointers made (3.8 pg).

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is currently leading the Lakers with an average of 27.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma also has an 11.3 ppg average. Though the Lakers have lost their last three games, they are still leading the Western Conference with a 24-6 win-loss record. LeBron James, who missed his first game of the season against Denver Nuggets, is expected to play the upcoming Clippers vs Lakers game. James is currently leading the league in assists.

